Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Scores Biggest Second Monday Ever

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film is still doing wonders at the box office as it became the fastest Hindi movie to reach Rs 800 crore

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has shown a thumb to the boycott trend. Even while the people were against the Besharam Song, Pathaan is seeing people flocking to the theatres even in its second week on the screens. On its second Monday of release, Pathaan has earned Rs 28 crore in India, and will soon zoom past the Rs 550-crore mark at the India box office and Rs 850-crore mark worldwide.

The mass centers have once again come in full force on Sunday due to the holiday while multiplexes were also good. Pathaan was in the race to achieve that but the late evening and night shows have seen a fall in collections due to the next day being a working day.

#Pathaan early estimates for 2nd Sunday is a whopping ₹ 28 Crs.. All-India Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2023

#Pathaan WW Gross nears ₹ 850 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2023

Pathaan is also set to beat the Golden Globe winning movie RRR’s record in the US. Film trade anaylst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “Including re-releases, #RRRMovie has done $14,861,603 in #NorthAmerica #Pathaan has already entered $14 Million club there..Will cross #RRR soon.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.