Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan Aims to Thrash Baahubali 2 (Hindi) With Rs 500 Crore in Kitty – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan Aims to Thrash Baahubali 2 (Hindi) With Rs 500 Crore in Kitty – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's action film is all set for a terrific lifetime run with a number that is likely to surpass Baahubali 2 (Hindi) at the domestic Box Office. Check the day-wise business of the YRF film here.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14 Shah Rukh Khan Aims to Thrash Baahubali 2 (Hindi) With Rs 500 Crore in Kitty - Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan is rewriting Bollywood’s history at the Box Office for the last two weeks and the story isn’t over yet. The YRF actioner is expected to close its lifetime run with around Rs 500 crore nett in India and that’s beyond people’s combined imaginations. After its second Tuesday, Pathaan has collected around Rs 446.25 crore nett (early estimates).

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned around Rs 7.80 crore nett (early estimates) on its second Tuesday. The film is on its way to making a historic jump by reaching the Rs 500 crore club at the domestic market. It will be the first Bollywood film to do that and join Baahubali 2 (Hindi) in the coveted club, of course, the first for any Bollywood actor and certainly the biggest feat for Shah Rukh Khan so far.

You may like to read

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN AFTER 14 DAYS:

Wednesday: 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore (Republic Day) Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore Monday: Rs 26.5 crore Tuesday: Rs 23 crore Wednesday: Rs 18.25 crore Thursday: Rs 15.65 crore Friday: Rs 14 crore Saturday: Rs 23.25 crore Sunday: Rs 28.5 crore Monday: Rs 8.55 crore Tuesday: Rs 7.80 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 446.25 crore

Pathaan has already become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever by replacing Aamir Khan’s Dangal by the end of its second weekend at the Box Office. It is also the most successful film from YRF’s spy universe and far ahead of War (2019) and the Tiger series starring Salman Khan. Pathaan’s success also cements the position of YRF’s spy universe at the Box Office with all the films establishing a record-breaking presence on the screens. Where will Pathaan end now? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.