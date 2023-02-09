Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan Beats Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi), Crosses Rs 450 Crore in India – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15 Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner is now only behind Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever in all languages.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan is all set to enter its third weekend at the Box Office and there’s still no stopping its fabulous performance. The Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed the benchmark of Rs 450 crore in India (all languages) by the end of its third Wednesday. Pathaan has collected around Rs 430 crore from its Hindi version alone and has grossed over Rs 850 crore worldwide within 15 days of its release. And it continues to break many existing records.

The new on the list is KGF 2. The Hindi version of the Yash starrer collected Rs 435 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office and after its Wednesday collection, Pathaan has surpassed that number, reported the trade website sacnilk. The final numbers are yet to be revealed but it has already crossed the benchmark of Rs 450 crore in the domestic market with major collections coming from the Hindi belt and therefore, its earnings from the Hindi version are definitely over Rs 435 crore by now.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN AFTER 15 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore (Republic Day) Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore Monday: Rs 26.5 crore Tuesday: Rs 23 crore Wednesday: Rs 18.25 crore Thursday: Rs 15.65 crore Friday: Rs 14 crore Saturday: Rs 23.25 crore Sunday: Rs 28.5 crore Monday: Rs 8.55 crore Tuesday: Rs 7.75 crore Wednesday: Rs 6.70 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 452.90 crore

Pathaan has got one more week to enjoy a solo status in theatres after which Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzaada and Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man 3 will hit the screens to divide the numbers. Until then, Pathaan shall collect around Rs 500 crore nett in India and become the first Bollywood film in this exclusive club with Baahubali 2. What’s your guess about Pathaan’s lifetime collection in India? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!

