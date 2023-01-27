Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Becomes Monster at The Ticket Window With Never-Heard Numbers on Republic Day, Check Detailed Report

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan turns a Box Office monster with his latest movie Pathaan. The film is doing a storming business and its second-day collections have been terrific, to say the least. Pathaan has gone past all imagination and expectations with its Republic Day total. The film collected Rs 57 crore (all India) nett on day 1 and the second day was expected to be around Rs 60 crore. However, now, the Thursday collections write a different story altogether.

PATHAAN RUNS RIOT ON DAY 2 AT BOX OFFICE, COLLECTS RS 70 CRORE NETT

Pathaan has created history with its second-day numbers. The film has managed to earn around Rs 70 crore nett (all India) which has never been heard or seen before when it comes to a single-day business by a Bollywood film. The Siddharth Anand directorial would have anyway created a new record by being the first Bollywood film to earn over Rs 60 crore in a single day but the new figures only prove Pathaan’s success is beyond records now.

PATHAAN REVIVES SINGLE SCREENS IN INDIA ON REPUBLIC DAY

The solid jump in the second-day collections has majorly come from the single screens. The YRF actioner has revived many single screens in India which were worst affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Add a national holiday to the mix and you see a Hindi film rewriting Bollywood’s success story like no other film has done in the recent past, or at least in the post-pandemic world. The towering screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan has not only made the fans happy but provided a great boon to the exhibitors.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN:

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 127 crore (early estimate)

PATHAAN BECOMES THE FASTEST BOLLYWOOD FILM TO REACH RS 100 CRORE NETT

Pathaan has already crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark worldwide on the opening day itself. The film is now the fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 100 crore nett in India (2 days).

PATHAAN TO BEAT DABANGG’S BOX OFFICE RECORD?

Interestingly, the last time something like this happened at the Box Office was in the year 2010 when Dabangg hit the screens. The Salman Khan starrer witnessed three back-to-back record days upon its release. While Pathaan has created two single-day records already, it will be interesting to see what Friday brings for the film. The weekend is here and the evening shows might see a good turnout in theatres. Saturday and Sunday are going to be beyond expectations again!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!