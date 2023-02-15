Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 22: First Bollywood Film to do Rs 500 Crore Nett, Shah Rukh Khan Sets New Record… Again!

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan continues to write new success chapters for Bollwood. Now, Pathaan becomes the first ever Bollywood film to have collected Rs 500 crore nett in India alone.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan’s return with Pathaan after a hiatus of five years has brought a never-seen-before storm to the Box Office. The film is about to end its third week at the ticket window and it continues to earn in double digits. After an earth-shattering opening week which was new for any Bollywood film, the Siddharth Anand directorial is setting new records even after 22 days of its release.

As we write this, Pathaan has crossed the unbelievable benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett in India and has become the first ever Bollywood film to do so, reported the trade website sacnilk. There’s only Baahubali: The Conclusion ahead of this number in terms of Pan-India cinema. Whatever other records that any Bollywood film had set in the past, Pathaan has surpassed all of them. It still has one more day to enjoy a smooth run at the Box Office before Ant-Man And The Wasp, and Shehzada hit the screens this Friday.

CHECK PATHAAN’S INDIA BOX OFFICE BREAKUP AFTER 22 DAYS

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore

Week 3:

Friday: Rs 5.9 crore Saturday: 11.25 crore Sunday: Rs 13 crore Monday: Rs 4.2 crore Tuesday: Rs 5.6 crore Wednesday: Rs 4 crore (early estimate)

Total (22 days): Rs 502.85 crore

Out of this Rs 500 crore, around Rs 480 crore is from the Hindi version. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) ended its glorious Box Office run at Rs 511 crore nett. Pathaan might breach past this figure with its Hindi version the next week. It would need around Rs 30 crore to be the highest-grossing Hindi language fever ever in India. At the worldwide level, the film is running at Rs 960 crore.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan!

