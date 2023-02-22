Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 28 Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup: Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer continues to achieve new milestones every day, beating the new releases.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 28: Shah Rukh Khan‘s action entertainer, Pathaan, is on a glorious run at the Box Office. The film is creating history for Bollywood every day and remains unstoppable despite the new releases in the market. The Siddharth Anand directorial is about to complete a month-long run in theatres and it continues to remain the first choice for the audience at the ticket window.

After crossing the unbelievable benchmark of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide level, Pathaan is running at around Rs 518 crore in India. The film which boasts a terrific special appearance by Salman Khan, collected Rs 1.10 crore (early estimate) on its fourth Tuesday in India, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN AFTER 28 DAYS:

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore

Week 3: 46.95 crore

Week 4

Friday: Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore

Monday: 1.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs 1.10 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 518.02 crore

Pathaan is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever and now, it is also the first Bollywood film to have crossed Rs 500 crore at the Box Office. However, Dangal is still ahead and is the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

CHECK THE LIST OF HIGHEST-GROSSING INDIAN MOVIES WORLDWIDE:

Dangal: Rs 1899 crore (approx) Baahubali 2: Rs 1700 crore (approx) KGF 2: Rs 1200 crore RRR: Rs 1170 crore Pathaan: Rs 1000 crore plus

Pathaan’s reign hasn’t been impacted much by Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada or Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Where do you think will this smooth run take the film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!

