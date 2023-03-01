Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 35: Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggie Sets New Record Even in Its 5th Week – Check Day-Wise Breakup And Detailed Analysis

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 35: YRF’s latest film ‘Pathaan‘ has slowed down a little in its fifth week but it continues to remain the first choice for the audience in theatres. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is setting a new record even now and it doesn’t seem it will go off big screens anytime soon. At least not until Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa hits the screens by the end of this month.

After becoming the top Bollywood grosser in India, Pathaan has emerged as the biggest Hindi film in Mysore city in terms of its distribution share. The film has once again surged past Aamir Khan’s Dangal in the city with a distribution share of Rs 17.50 crore. Earlier, Dangal held this record with a share of Rs 13.20 crore, reported Box Office Worldwide. The other films on the list are PK with Rs 11.35 crore of distribution share, Padmaavat with Rs 10.95 crore and Sanju with Rs 9.51 crore.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is close to raking in Rs 530 crore nett at the Box Office in India. This is the first time the Siddharth Anand directorial has collected less than Rs 1 crore in a day ever since its release on January 25. Pathaan earned around Rs 0.80 crore on its fifth Tuesday, taking the total after 35 days to Rs 527.28 crore (approx).

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF PATHAAN AFTER 35 DAYS:

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore

Week 3: Rs 46.95 crore

Week 4: Rs 14.31 crore

Week 5:

Friday: Rs 1.02 crore Saturday: Rs 1.98 crore Sunday: Rs 2.5 crore Monday: Rs 0.82 crore Tuesday: Rs 0.80 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 527.28 crore

In Hindi, the film is running at Rs 508.40 crore nett and is just a few digits away from dethroning Baahubali 2 as the top Hindi grosser. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 511.30 crore nett with its Hindi version alone and Pathaan will be surpassing that figure soon. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!

