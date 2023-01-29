Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan’s High Octane Action Drama Overtakes KGF 2 And Bahubali 2 – Check Detailed Report

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan has made a spectacular comeback like never before with Pathaan. SRK’s spy action-thriller had the biggest non-holiday opening ever and broke box office records. The movie premiered on a typical working Wednesday and nothing could halt its thriving start. Pathaan continues to dominate the box office and becomes the fastest Bollywood movie to achieve Rs 100 crore in India. According to Box Office India, Pathaan’s Day 4 Hindi box office revenues are anticipated to be Rs 52 crore net. Following a decline in sales on Friday, this will be the third 50 crores. In just four days, the movie surpassed the Rs 200 crore net milestone, and its overall revenue is roughly Rs 212 crore net.

PATHAAN ENTERS Rs 200 Cr CLUB IN INDIA IN JUST 4 DAYS

Pathaan, the high-octane action drama that has emerged as a historic hit also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in significant roles. Trade expert Taran Adarsh reveals that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan overtakes KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 and was the fastest to enter the Rs 200-crore club in India.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Details:

PATHAAN SHATTERS ANOTHER RECORD ON DAY 4

Pathaan broke records with its amazing advance bookings even before it was released. According to reports, theatre owners in various areas of India have chosen to screen the movie early in the morning due to rising demand. Trade expert Ramesh Bala says that Pathaan is already the no.1 Indian movie of the year in every country except for Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Reports:

Except Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 and Malaysia 🇲🇾, #Pathaan is already the No.1 Indian movie of 2023 in every country.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan plays an exiled RAW field operator who is tasked with taking down a secret terrorist group that is preparing a nuclear assault on India in the spy action movie directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone plays an ISI spy in the movie, and John Abraham plays a rogue RAW agent. Actor Salman Khan also makes a guest appearance in the action movie produced by Yash Raj Films.

