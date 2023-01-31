Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan Finally Joins Salman Khan And Aamir Khan in Rs 300 Crore Club – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Pathaan becomes Shah Rukh Khan's first film in the coveted Rs 300 crore club. The actor's contemporaries Aamir Khan and Salman Khan entered the cub a longtime back. Check out the latest Box Office update and day-wise breakup of Pathaan!

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Pathaan saw a solid first Monday at the Box Office and became the first film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the coveted Rs 300 crore club in India. The YRF actioner collected in the range of Rs 23-25 crore nett from all languages and took the total to cross Rs 300 crore in six days. This is a no meant feat as Pathaan now becomes the only Hindi film post-pandemic to have come this far.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is breaking records and creating new ones everyday. Pathaan is now on its way to surpassing Aamir’s two and Salman’s three Rs 300 crore grossers at the Box Office. While Aamir has Dangal (Rs 374.53 crore) and PK (Rs 337.72 crore), Salman has Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), Sultan (Rs 300.67 crore), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 315.49 crore) in the big club.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SHAH RUKH KHAN’S PATHAAN

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore Monday: Rs 23-25 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 303.75-Rs 305.75 crore (early estimate)

Pathaan is also likely to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever by surpassing Dangal’s lifetime business by the end of its second weekend. The trade experts are also betting on it to enter the Rs 500 crore club and become the second Indian film to achieve that feat after Baahubali 2. The numbers in the second weekend will help a clear picture in that direction. As of now, Pathaan is rocking the Box Office and SRK’s fans are on cloud nine. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!