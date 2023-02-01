Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan Beats Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Week 1, Next Target is Dangal – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's YRF actioner beats the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It will now beat the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan‘s return to the big screen has created havoc at the Box Office. The numbers are being thrashed in a never-seen-before manner and new Box Office records are being created every day. All because King Khan decided to take his reign in his control once again and rule the hearts of his audience with an action entertainer this time. The actor’s latest film Pathaan has now crossed the lifetime run of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016) in the first week.

Both movies starring Salman Khan are on the list of the top five highest-grossing Bollywood movies ever. After its first Tuesday collections, Pathaan simply surpassed these two biggies and it’s now looking at breaking the lifetime collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), PK (2014) and then ultimately, Dangal (2016), to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film.

PATHAAN IS THE FOURTH BIGGEST BOLLYWOOD FILM NOW

Pathaan has collected between Rs 21-23 crore (early estimate) on its seventh day which is fantastic. The film has once again recorded the biggest-ever Tuesday for any Bollywood film, taking the overall week 1 collection to Rs 328.25 crore-Rs 330-25 crore (early estimate).

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN AFTER WEEK 1:

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore Monday: Rs 26.5 crore Tuesday: Rs 21-23 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 328.25 crore-Rs 330-25 crore (early estimate)

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP SIX BOLLYWOOD MOVIES AT BOX OFFICE SO FAR:

Dangal: Rs 374.53 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339 crore PK: Rs 337.72 crore Pathaan: Rs 328.25-Rs 330.25 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 315.49 crore Sultan: Rs 300.67 crore

Pathaan will continue its rampage at the Box Office during the second weekend as well. After demolishing Dangal’s collections, the Siddharth Anand directorial will find its way into the Rs 400 crore club and if it reaches there, it will be the first Bollywood entrant in the coveted club. The next mission would be to surpass the lifetime earnings of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!