Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8 Detailed Collection And Day-Wise Breakup: Shah Rukh Khan's film beats Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan's PK to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. Next up, Dangal!

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to becoming the ultimate King of the Box Office and he shall wear that crown by the end of this weekend. His film Pathaan is rewriting Bollywood’s Box Office history and has broken some new records. The YRF actioner collected around Rs 19-21 crore (early estimate) on its 8th day, reaching Rs 350 crore nett at the ticket window.

Pathaan has now emerged as the second highest-grossing Bollywood movie in India. The film has replaced Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai in the second spot and has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan‘s PK. All this in a matter of just eight days! Come second Sunday and it will replace Dangal as the biggest Bollywood movie ever.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP 6 BOLLYWOOD MOVIES OF ALL TIME:

Dangal: Rs 374.53 crore Pathaan: Rs 349-351 crore (after 8 days) Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339 crore PK: Rs 337.72 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 315.49 crore Sultan: Rs 300.67 crore

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN AFTER 8 DAYS:

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore Friday: Rs 39.25 crore Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore Monday: Rs 26.5 crore Tuesday: Rs 23 crore Wednesday: Rs 19.50-21 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 349.75-351.75 crore (early estimate)

Pathaan continues to earn in double-digit even during weekdays and has no intention to slow down. The Siddharth Anand directorial is now the biggest Bollywood film in the post-pandemic times and has reached the benchmark of Rs 600 crore worldwide.

What is happening at the Box Office is unbelievable and it’s hard to gauge where will Pathaan stop in its lifetime run. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!