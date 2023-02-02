Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: There’s No Stopping Shah Rukh Khan’s Film as it Crosses Rs 667 Crore Worldwide

Pathaan is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 667 crore gross worldwide.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in just 8 days! Pathaan, on its 8th day, registered an insane Rs 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs 0.75 crore). In 8 days, Pathaan has recorded $30.60 million (250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 348.50 (Hindi – 336 crore, Dubbed – 12.50 crore)

Pathaan is the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.