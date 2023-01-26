Home

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan Rewrites Bollywood History With Rs 100 Crore Gross on Opening Day

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets a bumper opening worldwide with over Rs 100 crore gross on the first day itself. Check the detailed report here.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan‘s arrival on the big screen after five years has taken a solid flight at the Box Office. The actor’s latest release – Pathaan has already touched the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the ticket window. The film crossed the grossed mark on its first day itself by being the top film in many overseas markets.

PATHAAN CROSSES RS 100 CRORE GROSS WORLDWIDE

As reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Pathaan debuted as no. 1 in the UAE and Singapore markets and collected NZ $110,000 in New Zealand on the first day. It also remained collected A$600K in Australia on the opening day and collected around $1.5 million in the USA. The film’s collection in the domestic market is around Rs 54 crore which is a big feat considering it was released on a working Wednesday.

PATHAAN TO BECOME THE FASTEST HINDI FILM TO REACH RS 100 CRORE

Pathaan is all set to become the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 100 crore nett in India. The SRK, Deepika Padukone starrer will cross the mark at the domestic market on day 2. The Thursday collections of the film are going to be bigger than the opening day and are likely to be in the range of Rs 55-57 crore nett, taking the total two-day business to over Rs 100 crore nett. Again, a huge feat!

PATHAAN BEATS BAAHUBALI 2 HINDI ON OPENING DAY

Right now, KGF 2 (Hindi) is the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 100 crore. However, Pathaan has just begun to break these records and many more are on their way. What more? The film has already become the biggest non-holiday Hindi opener by beating Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which collected Rs 42 crore nett on its first day. If this Siddharth Anand directorial maintains the pace, it will register a blockbuster week (extended) of around Rs 300 crore. Simply phenomenal!

What are your business expectations with Pathaan? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!