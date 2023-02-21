Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Aamir Khan in Rs 1000 Crore Club, Here’s How he Did it

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan now becomes the second Bollywood actor to do Rs 1000 crore business at the worldwide level with his film after Aamir Khan who was the first to do it with his film Dangal.

Pathaan Box Office Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan is now the second Hindi film actor to do a Rs 1000 crore business worldwide. The actor’s latest movie Pathaan is on a roll in both India and overseas and the results are that it has become the second Hindi language film to achieve this terrific feat. The Siddharth Anand directorial did it in a matter of 27 days. The bigger deal here is the fact that Pathaan entered the Rs 1000 crore club without entering the Chinese market yet.

HOW PATHAAN DID RS 1000 CRORE WORLDWIDE IN 27 DAYS

Pathaan has grossed around Rs 378 crore from the overseas market (approx. $45.75 million), as reported by the trade website sacnilk. This number doesn’t include the figures from the China Box Office where the YRF biggie hasn’t been released yet. Until Sunday, the film was riding at Rs 997 crore gross worldwide and as Monday added more numbers, Pathaan crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark.

This is YRF’s first film in the club and Bollywood’s first without China market. Aamir Khan‘s Dangal still stands on top with around Rs 1899 crore gross including around Rs 1300 crore from China alone. This is followed by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 which grossed around Rs 1700 crore in its lifetime run at the global Box Office.

CHECK OUT THE LIST OF HIGHEST-GROSSING INDIAN MOVIES WORLDWIDE:

Dangal: Rs 1899 crore (approx) Baahubali 2: Rs 1700 crore (approx) KGF 2: Rs 1200 crore RRR: Rs 1170 crore Pathaan: Rs 1000 crore

After 27 days of its prolific run at the Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer has collected Rs 516 crore nett. It will be completing a month at the ticket window in a matter of 3 days, creating more history for both SRK and Bollywood.

CHECK OUT PATHAAN’S AY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS AFTER 27 DAYS IN INDIA:

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore Week 3: 46.95 crore Friday: Rs 2.25 crore Saturday: Rs 3.32 crore Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore Monday: Rs 1.25 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 515.70 crore

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan!

