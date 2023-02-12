Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm on Day 18 – See Detailed Report

Pathaan Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm on Day 18 – See Detailed Report

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 18: Pathaan has hit a new benchmark! The film starring Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika Padukone - John Abraham, becomes the fifth Indian film to enter Rs 1,000 crore club.

Pathaan Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan's Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm on Day 18 – See Detailed Report

Pathaan Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: The widely discussed film of the season, Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the major roles, was released on January 25. Pathaan is doing not only well but has also broken many records at the box office. On day 18, i.e. week three, Pathaan surpassed the renowned Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. Pathaan is a big-budget Yash Raj Film based on spy, RAW and ISI. As per film trade analyst and movie critic Rohit Jaiswal, the high-octane actioner has entered the Rs 1000 crore club.

Taking to the social media platform, Rohit tweeted, “1000 cr WorldWide… That too without China, almost zero help from South (Dubbing Version), is a REMARKABLE JOURNEY…. Pathaan will be remembered as one of the Biggest Blockbuster ever made in India…. #Pathaan #Srk #ShahRukhKhan”.

You may like to read

1000 cr WorldWide…

That too without China, almost zero help from South (Dubbing Version), is a REMARKABLE JOURNEY…. Pathaan will be remembered as one of the Biggest Blockbuster ever made in India…. #Pathaan #Srk #ShahRukhKhan — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 12, 2023

Pathaan became the first Hindi movie to breach this mark, on day two of release, which also happened to be Republic Day. After 18 days of its theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial has earned Rs 572 crore from India.

Week 1: Rs 364.15 cr (351 cr in Hindi)

Week 2: Rs 94.75 cr (91.50 cr Hindi)

Week 3 : Friday : Rs 5.90 cr Nett Saturday : Rs 10.75 cr Nett Domestic Nett : Rs 458.25 cr Hindi 55 cr(16.40 cr south)

:

Total Domestic Gross is Rs 572 crore

PATHAAN becomes the fifth Indian film to gross Rs 1,000 crore

After Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Pathaan is the fifth Indian film to enter Rs 1000 crore club.

Dangal – Rs 2,112 crore

– Rs 2,112 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs 1,811 crore

Rs 1,811 crore RRR – Rs 1,217 crore

Rs 1,217 crore KGF: Chapter 2 – Rs 1,027 crore

The action-thriller is also designed as a launch-pad for YRF’s ambitious spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger films and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Shah Rukh will reprise his role as Pathaan in the upcoming Tiger 3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.