Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Collects Rs 500 Crore Nett in Hindi: John Abraham Says ‘Landmark’ Moment For Industry

Pathaan Collects Rs 500 Crore Nett in Hindi: John Abraham Says ‘Landmark’ Moment For Industry

Pathaan is only the second Hindi film to reach the benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett in India. Actor John Abraham, who plays the main villain in the movie, speaks on achieving the 'landmark'.

Pathaan Collects Rs 500 Crore Nett in Hindi John Abraham Says 'Landmark' Moment For Industry

Pathaan Collects Rs 500 Crore Nett in Hindi: Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections at 1003 crore gross. Yesterday, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore (nett) club in India with its Hindi version!

John, who has given Indian cinema a villain in the form of super spy turned ruthless mercenary Jim that audiences will cherish forever, is thrilled with this monumental feat!

You may like to read

He says, “This is a landmark moment not just for the film and the entire team of Pathaan but also for the Hindi film industry. I’m thrilled that we have entertained Indians and Hindi cinema lovers globally with Pathaan.” John adds, “It’s a monumental achievement that has set new benchmarks. Teamwork always counts… I am so happy for all involved. Being a part of history and being loved by all, but most importantly by Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and SRK, has made this special for me.’

PATHAAN BEATS BAAHUBALI 2 HINDI AT BOX OFFICE

Pathaan is not just the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 500 crore, it’s also only the second movie in history to achieve this mark in Hindi after Baahubali 2. The SS Rajamouli directorial earned Rs 511 crore in Hindi but it took the film 34 days to achieve the feat. Pathaan has done the same in a matter of 27 days and that’s a big deal already.

Pathaan is making a fabulous business and has no mood to slow down. Everything has worked in its favour and the film has beaten even the new releases and has emerged as the first choice for the audience in India.

What is your guess about Pathaan’s lifetime run in India after it crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.