Pathaan Controversy: CBFC Advises Changes in Movie Amid ‘Besharam Rang’ Row, Prasoon Joshi Confirms

Besharam Rang Row: CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi confirmed on Thursday that the board has advised changes in Pathaan after the film came for a 'thorough examination'. Read his full statement here.

Pathaan Controversy: CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) Chairperson Prasoon Joshi, on Thursday, said the board has advised the team of Pathaan to introduce some changes in the movie. The decision came after several fringe groups and politicians objected to the colour of Deepika Padukone‘s bikini in the Besharam Rang song from the film.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Joshi said the film came to the board for ‘thorough examination’ and they advised the makers to implement changes. “Pathaan went through the due and thorough examination process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” he said.

CHANGES TO BE MADE IN PATHAAN: CBFC

Joshi added that the board is simply trying to find the middle route by understanding both creative quality and the audience’s feedback. He said, “CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and the sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find a solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

The CBFC chairperson went on to talk about the relationship between the filmmakers and their audience and how that remains paramount. He said he doesn’t want anything to take the focus away from creativity. “Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith are glorious, intricate, and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, the trust between creators and audience is the most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” he said.

OBJECTIONS OVER DEEPIKA PADUKONE WEARING SAFFRON COLOURED BIKINI IN PATHAAN SONG BESHARAM RANG

A few days after the Besharam Rang song dropped online, MP minister Narottam Mishra spoke to the media and warned against banning Pathaan in the state. He said the makers have hurt the sentiments of Hindus who associate the saffron colour with their religion. He called Deepika, who starred in the song alongside Shah Rukh Khan, a member of the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ and alleged that the song has been created with a ‘polluted mentality’. Even on social media, boycott calls against Pathaan became active and negative campaigning against the film began.

While the makers never officially addressed the controversy, Shah Rukh Khan said something that was taken as a veiled response to the hate. At the Kolkata International Film Festival that took place earlier this month, SRK, who is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with Pathaan, said all those who believe in positivity are still alive in the world. He made the statement in his trademark Pathaan style and added ‘zinda hai’.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also features Jon Abraham in the lead role. The film is set to hit the screens on January 25 as the big Republic Day release.