Pathaan Controversy: Fringe Group Protests Against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, Tears Down Posters in Ahmedabad Mall – See Pics

Pathaan Controversy: Hindu group Bajrang Dal on Wednesday created a ruckus at a mall in Ahmedabad while protesting against Pathaan. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is in the middle of a controversy after one of the songs features the actress wearing a saffron-coloured bikini. Several group members vandalised a theatre and tore down movie posters at Alphavan Mall in Ahmedabad, reported India Today.

The fringe group also warned the theatre people against screening Pathaan upon its release. The mall was crowded and the members were wearing saffron-coloured scarves on their necks to represent what they were protesting against.

Last month, several right-wing leaders and Hindu groups objected to Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang‘ that shows her romancing SRK on-screen. Many politicians and members of religious groups warned against banning Pathaan if the colour is not fixed on-screen. Later, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India, Prasoon Joshi confirmed that they have advised a few changes in the movie and the team is working on it. He, however, didn’t reveal what kind of changes have been advised.

The makers also released another song from the film titled Jhume Jo Pathaan a few days back. Earlier last month, several protests were staged in multiple cities against Pathaan. Many also burnt an effigy of Shah Rukh and threatened Deepika for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ by not respecting the saffron colour which is associated with the Hindu religion.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 as the big Republic Day release. The trailer of the film will come out on January 10. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!