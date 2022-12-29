Vivek Agnihotri Gets Brutally Trolled Amid ‘Besharam Rang’ Row Over Daughter’s Viral Photos in ‘Saffron’ Bikini

Vivek Agnihotri Trolled Over Daughter’s Bikini Photos: Vivek Agnihotri sparked an online furor as he posted a video of the song Besharam Rang. The The Kashmir Files director took indirect potshots on the Pathaan track by sharing a clip of a minor girl speaking about ‘vulgarity’ in cinema. In no time social media was flooded with clips and pictures from Vivek’s erotic-thriller Hate Story (2014). A throwback video of the filmmaker speaking about erotic films was also tweeted by netizens. Now, pictures of his daughter Mallika vacationing in beachwear have gone viral. Vivek is being trolled over the orange colour of Mallika’s bikini during her beach holiday.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S RECENT REMARKS ON ‘BESHARAM RANG’ SONG:

Vivek Agnihotri has a problem with bikini pics of actresses in Bollywood. Meanwhile this is from the Insta account of his own daughter 😉 pic.twitter.com/3Wx9kVD8wl — TA 💫 (@Tirlovesha) December 28, 2022

Vivek agnihotri’s daughter wearing orange bikini ! Boycott Agnihotri pic.twitter.com/YbJYZVGbRR — Jeet soni (@DrJeet0811) December 29, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri जिनके घर शीशे के हो उनको दूसरो पर पत्थर नही फेकने चहिए…

👇 Vivek agnihotri’s daughter भगवा का अपमान करती हुई MALIKA AGNIHOTRI….😲 https://t.co/ioYhmj6FBB pic.twitter.com/IPuUsPjwsT — Mohd. Zafar (@MohdZaf85616683) December 28, 2022

PATHAAN FACES POLITICAL UPROAR OVER SAFFRON COLOUR

For the unversed, the Besharam Rang track from Pathaan was slammed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra. Mishra said that the makers have hurt the sentiments of Hindus who associate the saffron colour with their religion. He called Deepika, who starred in the song alongside Shah Rukh Khan, a member of the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ and alleged that the song has been created with a ‘polluted mentality’. The has recently advised the makers of Pathaan to introduce some changes in the movie.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and is part of YRF’s spy universe comprising Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

