Pathaan Day 1 Craze: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Shows INCREASED After Terrific Opening
Pathaan's shows increased in theatres as Shah Rukh Khan's film gets biggest ever release for a Hindi film on Day 1
Pathaan Day 1: The most anticipated movie in Indian cinema, Pathaan, has finally arrived and is smashing the box office! Over 300 additional screenings of the movie have been added across India as the exhibitors realized after the first showing that Pathaan would be a box office monster. Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats:
- Domestic Screens: 5,500
- International Screens: 2,500
It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown.
The fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are working together on Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is a major factor in the buzz around the movie. As a result of their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, they are one of the most adored on-screen couples in the annals of Indian film.
