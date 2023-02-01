Home

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Boycott Calls’ Amid Film’s Massive Success

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand addresses the 'boycott calls' days after Pathaan's release and the huge Box Office success.

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan controversy: Pathaan is doing fabulous business at Box Office but things didn’t always seem so exciting for the film. Just a few weeks before the film’s release, several protests were done and boycott calls were made to challenge the smooth release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Director Siddharth Anand now spoke about the same.

Anand, who is basking in the success of the film, spoke to Variety and mentioned how the audience always knows better than a few trolls and Pathaan has proved the same. The director, who also helmed ‘War’ as part of the YRF spy universe, said, “We’ve had lots of films with big stars that have come out post-pandemic and unfortunately, some of them haven’t worked. But the film has spoken and the film’s intentions have spoken.”

SIDDHARTH ANAND’S RESPONSE TO THOSE CALLING FOR PATHAAN BOYCOTT

He added that Pathaan is a ‘patriotic film’ and only aims to inspire and entertain. The director addressed the boycott threats against the film for the first time and said, “And the fact that it had nothing offensive, it’s such a patriotic film that it does inspire you. That’s reached the audience – the audience is too smart to get fooled by fake boycott calls.”

Earlier, while talking to the media at a press conference in Mumbai after the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan spoke on the ‘negative campaigning’ against the film. He didn’t directly address the trolls and the boycott calls but mentioned that they only want to entertain the masses and would never hurt any religious sentiments. SRK said, “Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness, even when I’m playing a bad guy like [in] Darr. Even if I’m playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN REFERS TO ‘AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY’

He also jokingly referred to the ’70s classic ‘Amar Akbar Anthony‘ to give a message of secularism, a statement that has now gone viral on the internet. The superstar said, “We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, and entertainment should be left at that. Don’t take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner… this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time by beating the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the Box Office soon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!