Pathaan Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Pathaan leaked online: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's massy action entertainer has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Pathaan Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has hit the screens today. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Pathaan was released on January 25 worldwide and the reviews of the film are good. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the fans who have been waiting with bated breath to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a hiatus of five years. This is the actor’s fourth outing with Deepika Padukone on screen and the first offering to his ardent fans this year as the big Republic Day release.

Pathaan is expected to collect a big number at the Box Office on its opening day. The film is running wild in cinemas all across the country and the fans have flocked to theatres to watch the first day, first show. While there’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Pathaan has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality, reported NDTV.

Pathaan has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3 and Anek among others.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).