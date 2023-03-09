Home

Entertainment

‘Pathaan is Answer to Boycott Talks’: Siddharth Anand on How SRK’s Film Did More Than Chasing Box Office

‘Pathaan is Answer to Boycott Talks’: Siddharth Anand on How SRK’s Film Did More Than Chasing Box Office

Siddharth Anand speaks on how Pathaan ended up changing things for Bollywood and didn't just chase Box Office numbers.

'Pathaan is Answer to Boycott Talks' Siddharth Anand on How SRK's Film Did More Than Chasing Box Office

With its many records, the encouragement that it gave to the film industry, and how it re-established Shah Rukh Khan’s position in Bollywood, ‘Pathaan‘ became much more than just a movie. The phenomena that YRF released this year was unlike anything that the Hindi film industry had seen in a long time. The director of the film, Siddharth Anand now spoke about all this to the international entertainment and lifestyle portal, Variety.

Anand spoke about how the SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer emerged as this big ball of happiness for both the audience and the industry alike. The director also called it an answer to the ‘boycott calls’ that were believed to have hit Bollywood, resulting in the failure of many movies back-to-back.

You may like to read

Speaking to Variety, Siddharth Anand said, “I’m happy that Pathaan has become a game-changer for the industry. We were said to have been boycotted by people. I’m happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk. The industry has heard enough. I’m happy that we have let our work do the talking.”

Anand went on to talk about polishing his own craft with his movies and trying to bring something even better with every film for the audience. The director said, “He said, “What has always inspired me as a filmmaker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at ‘War’ and now ‘Pathaan,’ you will realize that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore doing things that have never been seen before in India.”

The director added that he tries to make every film better than the last film. Highlighting how the ‘detailing in Pathaan was better than his last film ‘War‘, Anand said, “… it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt.”

Pathaan, released on January 25, is currently running in theatres. The film has collected over Rs 1040 crore worldwide and continues to do well in the domestic market. Amid all the success, the talks of Pathaan 2 are also on despite SRK denying the same. Do you think Pathaan 2 should be made? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan and its Box Office business!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.