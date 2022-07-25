Pathaan Motion Poster: Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham feature in Yash Raj Films’ marquee tentpole Pathaan, which has been carefully guarded in every way. The first look of SRK in and as Pathaan was unveiled on June 25, which also happened to be the actor’s great career’s 30th anniversary, as a result of the film’s huge buzz and expectation. Six months before the premiere of Pathaan, YRF has today, on July 25, revealed a sneak peek at the movie’s leading heroine, and Deepika Padukone looks fierce in it!Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Join Ranbir-Alia in Brahamastra 2? SRK or Ranveer, Who Will Play Mahadev - Find Out Here

Deepika Padukone’s Motion Poster For Pathaan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also Read - 7 Times B-Town Celebs Took The Internet by Storm With Their Controversial Statements

Director Siddharth Anand says, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Lookalike Rijuta Ghosh Deb Sets Internet on Fire, Netizens Say 'Even Ranveer Might Get Confused' | See Pics

Siddharth claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in Pathaan. He says, “I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to.” Siddharth feels Deepika is a true pan-India superstar and her presence in Pathaan makes the project supremely exciting.

He says, “Deepika is a rare actor with a pan-Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can’t wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023.”

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest all-time on-screen pairings, given their blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. They recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Pathaan took the internet by storm. The glamourous duo shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP in her perfect bikini bod. Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

Watch this space for more updates on Pathaan!