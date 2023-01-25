Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Movie Review Live: Shah Rukh Khan Fans go Crazy, Celebrate Him Like a Festival, Watch Dance Videos

live

Pathaan Movie Review Live: Shah Rukh Khan Fans go Crazy, Celebrate Him Like a Festival, Watch Dance Videos

Pathaan Movie Review Live Updates: Fans go wild as Shah Rukh Khan takes over the screens after a hiatus of five years. They dance, go crazy inside the theatres. Watch the videos

Pathaan Movie Review Live Watch Video - Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Reunite in Grand Way on Big Screen - Check Tweets

Pathaan Movie Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has finally hit the screens amid a huge buzz around its release. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, especially for the fans of SRK who were waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen after a hiatus of five long years. The viewers flocked to the cinemas to welcome King Khan in a grand manner. In many cities, shows began as early as 6 am.

SRK’s fans have declared Pathaan a blockbuster already. Many viewers are impressed with the larger-than-life action sequences in the film, and of course, the special appearance by Salman Khan who has entered the spy universe as Tiger alongside SRK’s Pathaan. SRK and Deepika’s chemistry is another highlight of the movie and seems like fans are mighty impressed with this wholesome package by YRF.

Check the Live Updates on Pathaan Movie Review and Updates

Load More