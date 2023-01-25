  • Home
Pathaan Movie Review Live: Shah Rukh Khan Fans go Crazy, Celebrate Him Like a Festival, Watch Dance Videos

Updated: January 25, 2023 3:16 PM IST

Pathaan Movie Review Live Watch Video - Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Reunite in Grand Way on Big Screen - Check Tweets
Pathaan Movie Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has finally hit the screens amid a huge buzz around its release. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, especially for the fans of SRK who were waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen after a hiatus of five long years. The viewers flocked to the cinemas to welcome King Khan in a grand manner. In many cities, shows began as early as 6 am.

SRK’s fans have declared Pathaan a blockbuster already. Many viewers are impressed with the larger-than-life action sequences in the film, and of course, the special appearance by Salman Khan who has entered the spy universe as Tiger alongside SRK’s Pathaan. SRK and Deepika’s chemistry is another highlight of the movie and seems like fans are mighty impressed with this wholesome package by YRF.

Check the Live Updates on Pathaan Movie Review and Updates

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s orange swimsuit scene in Besharam Rang has no CUT | Besharam Rang starring Deepika Padukone made the headlines for wearing an orange bikini. While fans loved her hot and bold avatar, the social media section criticized the makers for choosing a ‘saffron’ bikini. Several politicians spoke up on the same lines after this and asked the makers to cut the scene. Guess what! Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini has not been removed from Besharam Rang. There are a few minor changes to the song.

    Pathaan celebrations in Assam: For the first time in Assam, in Golaghat, the public pours milk on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan poster. Fans cut cake outside cinema halls in Dhubri.

    Pathaan Celebration: Shah Rukh Khan fans pour flowers, milk, coconut, sweets on movie posters in Kolkata.

    Pathaan is a festival: Craze for Shah Rukh Khan is unbelievable. His Fans celebrate the movie Pathan like a festival.

    Pathaan Celebration: Shah Rukh Khan fans get crazy outside cinema halls as the film releases today | Pune’s iconic Victory Theater witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema hall to watch the action thriller. Since early morning, fans flocked to the theatres to watch the FDFS of Pathaan.

    Salman Khan in Pathaan: Fans celebrate Salman Khan’s presence in Pathaan and share about their experience of watching the two stars reuniting on-screen after a long time.

    Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s Career Best Performance: Fans go gaga over SRK’s performance in Pathaan and many call it his career’s best. What are your thoughts on this?

