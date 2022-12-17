Pathaan Controversy: Muslim Board Slams SRK-Deepika Starrer Over ‘Obscenity’, Hurting Religious Sentiments

Madhya Pradesh's Ulema Board demanded that 'Pathaan', the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer, should not be released.

Pathaan, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan movie: The cacophony of dissent against ‘Pathaan’ movie, the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer, seems to keep growing. Pathaan is set to release in January 2023. Ahead of its release, the movie is facing a heat from several organisations for a barrage of reasons and the latest criticism came from a Muslim board in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh’s Ulema Board on Saturday demanded that the movie should not be released. Reason – “Obscenity”. This comes a day after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it won’t “allow” the release of Pathaan without an apology from Shah Rukh Khan over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song.

Syed Anas Ali, the Muslim board’s president, called for a boycott of the film Pathaan and said “Islam has been propagated wrongly”. “A film named Pathaan has been made in which Shah Rukh Khan is the hero, people see him and like him. But we have received calls and complaints and they have expressed anger over the obscenity that has been spread inside this film and Islam has been propagated wrongly,” Syed Anas Alis said, according to a report by India Today.

Pathaan, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. This is the fourth project of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together.

Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here – https://t.co/F4TpXizgYz

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/zGmHULJ9Ul — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2022

The first track of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Besharam Rang’ was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While many appreciated the peppy track, some expressure displeasure over the video. Many objected over the use of saffron and green costumes in the Besharam Rang track video. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest against Pathaan and Besharam Rang song and set effigies of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh on fire. “If Shahrukh Khan doesn’t apologise, we will not allow the release of the movie Pathan,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said.