Shah Rukh Khan Opens up on Brotherly Bond With Salman: Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about his professional relationship with Salman Khan and the personal bond they share. SRK conducted a rare interactive session '#AskSRK,' on his Instagram handle as he cherished 30 years of his Bollywood journey with fans and followers. Shah Rukh, who has over 29.9 million Instagram followers opened up on his relationship with Salman as a co-star and friend. SRK also mentioned his and Salman's respective cameos in Tiger 3 and Pathaan. Shah Rukh's upcoming actioner Pathaan's motion poster was unveiled today, so the actor took the opportunity to also interact with his fans on 30 year Bollywood journey.

SRK on Working With Salman

SRK responded to a fan question during the live session and stated, "With Salman Khan there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it's amazing whenever I get to work with him. We haven't done a full fledged film together except Karan-Arjun which was also not full-fledged as we weren't together for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in an year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me."

SRK on Pathaan and Tiger 3 Cameos

Shah Rukh hinting upon the Pathaan and Tiger 3 cameos said, “Now, in Pathaan. I don’t know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to be in Tiger 3 also. So, it’s great fun working with him.” Salman had confirmed about the cameos by Salman in 2021 during his birthday party. Salman had written on his social media handle, “We will both be seen in Tiger 3 and Pathaan. Tiger will be seen in December next year. Pathaan may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge (then maybe both of us will come together).”

SRK revealed during the #AskSRK session that Pathaan trailer might be out in November or December 2022.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan.



