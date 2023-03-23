Home

Pathaan on OTT: What is Shah Rukh Khan Doing in Deleted Scenes And Why Were They Removed Earlier?

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on OTT: Pathaan Deleted Scene Makes Fans go Berserk as Shah Rukh Khan Takes Over OTT With More Swag - Check Tweets.

Pathaan on OTT: YRF’s magnum opus, and the biggest film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career – Pathaan has now hit Amazon Prime Video. However, to initiate a good buzz around its release on the OTT platform, the makers have added two deleted scenes in the film which were taken out from the final prints earlier during its release in theatres. The audience, considering all the love for SRK and the film, has gone berserk on social media. The fans have taken over Twitter to celebrate the deleted scenes and the swag that Shah Rukh carries in those scenes from Pathaan. But, before we give you a glimpse of the celebration, here’s all about the deleted scenes from the film.

ALL ABOUT THE DELETED SCENES FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN’S PATHAAN:

Pathaan is an action movie directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Deepika Padukone as Rubai, a Pakistani agent, and love interest of Pathaan while John Abraham plays the role of the antagonist named Jim who once bled blue but a mission turned him into a cold-blooded businessman, even destroying cities for money.

SPOILER ALERT!

PATHAAN DELETED SCENE 1:

In the first deleted scene, Pathaan is seen being attacked by the Russian authorities after they arrest him following the failed operation. Pathaan and Rubai plan to steal the ‘Raktbeej’ from Jim’s lab in Russia but Rubai ends up betraying him which leads the Russian police to arrest him. The scene shows the torture that Pathaan goes through in the Russian jail. He is beaten brutally, but even in the blood-soaked state, he throws humour around and teases the Russians about their speaking Hindi.

This is right before Dimple Kapadia aka Nandini Grewal meets him in the jail and uses her own sign language to tell him ‘Tiger aa raha hai’.

PATHAAN DELETED SCENE 2:

In the second deleted scene, Pathaan is seen making a stylish entry into his Delhi office after returning from Paris. This is right after when Rubai tells him about Jim’s new lab and how he is using the Indian scientist to create Raktbeej, a bio-weapon that aims to destroy a whole city in India.

Dressed in his grey jacket with a little star over his collar, Pathaan meets his team back in Delhi and creates a blueprint to attack Jim’s lab. This is when he is asked if he can again trust Rubai after she betrayed him in Paris, and he says he has no other way out to reach Jim.

Now, the fans are super excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan in these scenes that were earlier removed from the film to trim the longer duration of the film. This was also done to attract more fans, even those who have watched the films multiple times in theatres, to watch it one more time on Amazon Prime. And well, seems like the strategy has worked.

CHECK OUT FANS CELEBRATING PATHAAN DELETED SCENE ON TWITTER:

*Pathaan deleted scene 1 (Russian Tortune) 1:10:00

*Pathaan deleted scene 2 (Pathaan returns back to Delhi from Paris and plans to attack Jim’s lab) 1:30:00#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Hr0eDVPaaK — MN (@MNParmar13) March 21, 2023

#PathaanOnPrime

ADDED SCENE :

Pathaan- “Teri Hindi bohot achhi hai..Teri Maa Hindustan aayi thi Kya?”

Damn! This should have been in the film! Would have been Hilarious!!@iamsrk@yrf #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/GngPwJ8WnQ — Aspirant_SRKian96 (@shaivalshah4) March 21, 2023

Watched Pathaan on Prime Last Night itself, Great Action scenes, excellent Visual Effects and Especially Enjoyed Watching SRK doing Action#PathaanOnPrime #PathaanOTT #SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/AB8vdEv4RK — . (@SRKsSaira) March 22, 2023

After ruling theatres & breaking records left right and centre.@iamsrk in & as #Pathaan is all ready to do the same on OTT ❤️‍#ShahRukhKhan | #PathaanOnPrimepic.twitter.com/BzUOnWNKYJ — í (@frrthatguy) March 22, 2023

Additional scenes in #Pathaan extended cut with timestamp: – Dimple Kapadia’s discussion in flight – 1:10:00

– Pathaan’s torture in Russian Prison – 1:10:16

– Pathaan’s return to JOCR & discussing plan to catch Jim – 1:30:00

– Rubai being interrogated – 1:42:12#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6DQVEelLho — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 21, 2023

Pathaan, the biggest Hindi film of all time, has collected Rs 541.71 crore at the domestic Box Office so far with the worldwide gross collection crossing Rs 1040 crore. The film has set many records for everyone associated with it, right from the production house, the stars, and the director.

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Jawan after which he will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which is slated to hit the screens during Christmas this year. Watch this space to check on all the frenzy around Shah Rukh Khan this year!

