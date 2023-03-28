Home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan film was revied by Pakistani Writer Yasir Hussain. He called the actioner a ‘Storyless Video Game'.

Pakistani Writer Yasir Hussain Reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Calls It 'A Storyless Video Game'

Pakistani actor and writer Yasir Hussain recently took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s monster blockbuster film Pathaan, which has earned over Rs 1050 crore at the box office. Yasir Hussain called the film ‘a storyless video game’ and said that it is not worth watching.

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain trolled Pathaan

On Instagram, Yasir reviewed SRK and Deepika’s Pathaan and wrote, “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chukey hain toh Shah Rukh Khan ki Pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi.”

Yasir is a Pakistani actor, screenwriter, and host who is best known for his comic roles. He is known for his role as the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.

