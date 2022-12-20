Pathaan Pathaan Controversy: Ratna Pathak Shah Says ‘People Don’t Have Enough to Eat And We’re Fussing Over Clothes’

After politicians and fringe groups fuss over the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang, several industry people have spoken out in support of the film's team.

Pathaan controversy: Actor Ratna Pathak Shah feels that all the hate and fuss over Deepika Padukone’s bikini colour in a song from Pathaan is meaningless. Several politicians and fringe groups are crying for a ban over the Shah Rukh Khan starrer because the song Besharam Rang allegedly hurts their religious sentiments. On Monday, while speaking to a daily, Shah said it’s silly for people to give importance to what someone is wearing when we have so many other problems in the country to fix.

“I would say we are living in very silly times. If these are the things that are on top of your mind. It isn’t something that I would like to talk about very much or give much credence to,” she told Indian Express. She added, “But I am hoping that there are many more sensible people in India than are visible at the moment. They will come through, because what is happening, this sense of fear, sense of exclusion is not sustainable.”

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her next film titled Kutch Express which is slated to hit the screens on January 6. Ratna Pathak Shah further talked about hate finding its own end. She said there comes a day when people brewing hate get frustrated themselves and stop doing that. “I feel humans cannot sustain hate beyond a point. There is an uprise, but then you get exhausted with hate. I am waiting for that day to come. Look at our country, the pandemic has wiped-out small-scale manufacturing in our country, people don’t have enough to eat, and we are fussing over who is wearing what clothes?” she explained.

Pathaan, also starring Johnn Abraham, is one of the biggest movies releasing next year on the occasion of Republic Day in India. It marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of five years. Recently, while speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival, Shah Rukh spoke about all the negativity on social media and how it doesn’t affect those who carry positivity in their hearts.

The superstar, in his Pathaan style, said, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (sic).”

Pathaan hits the screens on January 25. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the movie!