Pathaan Row: Asha Parekh Demands Removal of ‘Besharam Rang’ Song For Smooth Release

Pathaan Row: Veteran actress Asha Parekh had recently reacted to the controversy around Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial as been under controversy due to some radical groups objecting to orange and green bikinis donned by Deepika in the Besharam Rang Song. Reacting to the vandalising of an Ahemedabad mall by Bajrang Dal activists Asha Parekh expressed her concern over the moviegoers’ experience and their safety. She said that some people may be skeptical in going to the theatre due to fear of hooligans.

ASHA PAREKH SAYS ‘WE MUST NOT ALLOW FILMS TO BE A VICTIM OF BOYCOTT CULTURE

The veteran actress said, “We can’t afford any more flops. I don’t know what the Censor Board says on this. But I am saying, remove the offending portion and ensure that the film gets a smooth release.” Asha Parekh was the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairperson from 1998-2001. She suggested that the song Besharam Rang should be removed from Pathaan for the sake of its smooth release, as reported by E Times. She opined, “Woh darr ke mare nahin jaana chahte ke pataa nahin kya hoga. In this way our film industry is being killed. It happened with Aamir’s film (Laal Singh Chaddha). It must not happen with Pathaan. Our industry needs a big hit. I have been a part of this film industry for more than 60 years. I’ve never seen a worse recession during my entire career. We must have hits. And to ensure that, we must not allow films to be a victim of the boycott culture.”

Pathaan also stars Johan Abraham as the antagonist and an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger from Tiger 3. The film releases on January 25, 2022.

