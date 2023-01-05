Pathaan Row: CBFC Removes Deepika Padukone’s Buttocks Shots From Besharam Rang

Pathaan Row: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been cleared for its January 25, 2022, release by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC once again reviewed the same with some major cuts made in the YRF’s spy action-thriller. The censor board listed various changes relating to national security agencies, Russia, PMO and the Besharam Rang song. The list was shared online with certain edits made by the board. The CBFC also changed the name of gallantry award by a fictitious name. A lot of outrage has been ongoing due to Deepika’s orange and green bikinis in the song. A major section of radical elements have accused the makers of hurting religious sentiments. Today, a group of protesters from Bajrang Dal vandalized a mall in Ahemedabad where the posters of Pathaan were torn.

CBFC CENSORS KGB REFERENCE, PARTIAL NUDITY

CBFC’s 12 suggestions for change include replacing the word RAW (Reseacrh and Analysis Wing) with ‘humare (our)’ twice and replacing PM and PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) with President and Minister a total of 13 times. The gallantry award Ashok Chakra has been replaced with Veer Puraskar. The references to Russia and its intelligence agency KGB have also been changed to more generic terms. However, the major changes have been made looking at the controversy over Besharam Rang. As suggested by CBFC, a ‘close-up shot of buttocks and a side pose with ‘partial nudity’ have been replaced. The document by the censor board stated that ‘visuals of sensuous dance movements are suitably curtailed.’

Pathaan is directed by Sidharth Anand and also stars John Abraham as the antagonist. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the film as Avinash Singh Rathore from Tiger 3.

