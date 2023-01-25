Home

Pathaan: Salman Khan Roars Loud as Tiger, Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan in Terrific Action Sequence – Check Tweets

NO SPOILERS: Pathaan has emerged as a huge treat for the fans of both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The magic of Bollywood has returned and fans can't get over the two superstars reuniting on-screen again.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite: Pathaan has emerged as a solid treat for fans of Bollywood lovers all across the world. The YRF action entertainer has reunited two of the most loved stars in the country – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and it features the two big superstars in the second half.

Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger join hands in a terrific action sequence towards the second half of the movie. Fans have now taken to social media to celebrate this grand reunion on the big screen. Our team member Kritika Vaid, who watched Pathaan’s first-day first show, revealed that it’s not a blink-and-miss appearance by Salman but a good 10-15 minutes of appearance in the second half. There’s a lot more the audience needs to know about Bhai’s presence in the film but no spoilers!

#Pathaan has a good 1st half but 2nd half is an absolute blast. Seeing #ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan teaming up made me scream my lungs out. I was constantly smiling. #DeepikaPadukone is a surprise package and steals the show. #JohnAbraham is as menacing a villain as he was in Dhoom. pic.twitter.com/JHT0DdK9lF — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) January 25, 2023

#PathaanReview

मौसम बिगड़ चुका है

What a mass movie Boss

One of the best introduction scene in recent years & the climax part with a special Cameo of #SalmanKhan

It’s a blockbuster material ❤️#ShahRukhKhan — r➐ (@ronakkumar_) January 25, 2023

Both Salman and SRK are a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe that began around 10 years back with Ek Tha Tiger (2012). This is the first time that the makers have gone big with the announcement of the spies coming together. With Salman entering the Pathaan universe, it is confirmed that the makers have definitely planned something bigger than our imaginations to do justice to the grand-screen presence of these stars.

Salman Khan as Tiger and SRK as Pathaan are a huge treat to cinema lovers. The reunion will further boost the business of the film which is already earning tremendously at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pathaan!