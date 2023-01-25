Home

Pathaan Shows Cancelled in Indore After Bajrang Dal And Hindu Jagran Manch Protest

Pathaan's shows have been cancelled in Indore after Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch protested at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall.

Pathaan Shows Cancelled in Indore: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy action-thriller Pathaan released on January 25, 2023, is being celebrated by movie buffs. Netizens are praising the film for its action, VFX, peppy songs and Shah Rukh’s charismatic screen presence. His sizzling chemistry with femme fatale Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan is also a hit among fans. The song Besharam Rang sparked controversy due to Deepika’s orange and green bikinis. A group of radicals even appealed to the CBFC to remove the ‘saffron bikini’ sequence from the film. However, as the film hit the theatres on Wednesday, the sequence is very much part of the song. Recently the early shows at Indore, Madhya Pradesh had to be cancelled due to protests by Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch.

HINDU JAGRAN MANCH PROTESTS AT INDORE THEATRE

Hindu Jagran Manch activists protested at Indore’s Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall with saffron flags, as reported by PTI. The eyewitnesses told that the protestors entered the theatre premises and asked the audience to move out, citing they would not allow the movie to be screened. “Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal have been protesting against the film Pathaan. Hence, some of its morning shows were cancelled,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal said, as reported by PTI.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

For more updates on Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.