Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Gets It’s Ghazal Version Created by Kolkata Artist, Netizens Say ‘Better Than Original’

Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Kolkata Artist Creates Ghazal Version And Netizens Say ‘It’s Better Than Original’

Pathaan song Besharam Rang is picturised on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving a lot of heat on social media. Sung by Shilpa Rao, Carolisa Monterio, Vishal Dadlani, Besharam Rang has got a different version that you’ll be surprised by. It’s a ghazal, yes, you read that right! Besharam song’s ghazal version has been created by a Kolkata-based artist Soumya Mukherjee along with his brother. The creation has left the netizens amazed and they preferred it over the original version. One of the users in the comment section wrote, “Awesome Mashallah! Your truly gifted please continue singing forever and grow your talent. God has blessed you with this very pure and truly magical voice and singing in different languages too. Blessings from Auckland son.! New Zealand 🇳🇿 hope you have your shows here for us to meet you.”

Another user wrote, “I really wished the original song was ghazal…”. “This is way better than the original one…”, wrote the third one.

Watch the video of Besharam Rang’s Ghazal cover and we bet, you will love it too

Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, shared a new poster of the spy action-thriller that read, “Pathaan trailer out on January 10 at 11 am.” In the caption, the superstar wrote, “Thank you for waiting….ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao… #PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

