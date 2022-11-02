Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan drops the teaser of his much-awaited action-thriller Pathaan on his 57th birthday. The film’s teaser offers glimpses of the promising star cast and crazy actions and sequences. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan presumably portrays a spy who undergoes a dangerous assignment, was thought to be dead, but then returns to fight a tough-looking John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan shares the teaser on his social media handle and captions it, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”Also Read - Dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan That'll Make You Fall in Love With Him... Phir Se!

WATCH SRK’S PATHAAN TEASER

In the opening voiceover of the trailer, a lady whose voice resembles Dimple Kapadia claims that Pathaan was captured by the enemy on his previous mission and subjected to severe torture BUT he is not dead. After a spectacular fight sequence and kicks that even cause his adversaries to burst, he quickly escapes from his jail. Deepika Padukone, who romances Pathaan aka SRK, gets to beat up a few bad guys. A lot of action, some romance, and lots of explosions can be seen in the trailer. Also Read - Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Live Actioner to Release on THIS Day

What did you think about the Pathaan teaser?