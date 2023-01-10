Pathaan Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Say ‘Only Shah Rukh Khan Can Save Bollywood’ – Check Reactions

Pathaan Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Get Goosebumps After Getting a Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s Actioner

Pathaan Trailer Twitter Review: The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is out and we couldn’t control happiness as we witness SRK and Deepika as spy agents, John Abraham as a powerful enemy, who plans to attack big in India. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. The high-octane trailer had fans praising Shah Rukh Khan’s action scenes. The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India. The fans and critics have bombarded social media with their reactions to Pathaan trailer. One of the critics wrote, “In all these years, I’ve never ever seen such kind of craze and anticipation for any promo the way it is for #PathaanTrailer The buzz is extraordinary. Rs 40 crore first day in India is being predicted. UNPRECEDENTED buzz in the overseas territory. Kursi ki paeti…”

A Twitter user wrote, “. @iamsrk India is ready to witness the most stylish high octane Action film ….with my Hottie Action Hero ❤️‍ This chase in the Ice… Pathaan is all about what India has never seen and easily can compete with the finest Hollywood films in terms of quality ”. Another user wrote, “You gave me goosebumps SRK. Just wow Pathaan is going to be a massive superhit. I was craving to see you on the Big screen. Mass #PathaanTrailer”. “What a #PathaanTrailer…uffff.. Goosebumps Jai Hind Just one word mind blowing trailer, All time Blockbuster I have never seen such a trailer before… This trailer look like a Hollywood trailer..”, wrote the third user.

Only SRK Save The Bollywood #PathaanTrailer — Mr Perfect (@starmanjeet007) January 10, 2023

What a trailer! at last aomething worth waiting… got goosebumps! The amount of hardwork #ShahRukhKhan has shown in #Pathaan is outstanding <3. Let’s celebrate the great comeback of king #ShahRukhKhan. Only @iamsrk can save #Bollywood. #PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/tnDXMFAcx0 — Md Azhar Hussain ® محمد اظہر حسین (@imazhr18) January 10, 2023



Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is one of the Yash Raj Studios’ most ambitious projects. It is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. The film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.