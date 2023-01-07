Pathaan Trailer: YRF Unveils ‘Spy Universe’ Logo, Gear up For Biggest Ever Spy Franchise!

Pathaan Trailer Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created aa lot of buzz among movie buffs. The Siddharth Anand directorial is expected to be an action extravaganza because of its VFX and grandeur. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The other films in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe are Tiger and War franchises. YRF will be unveiling their new ‘spy universe’ logo in the Pathaan trailer. The logo will also be featured in Tiger 3 and all other films of this craftily built universe going forward. The much-awaited trailer of the most awaited film, Pathaan, is set to be unveiled on social media on Jan 10th, 2023.

CHECK OUT YRF’S VIRAL ‘SPY UNIVERSE’ LOGO:

WAR SEQUEL ALSO PART OF YRF’S SPY UNIVERSE

A trade source revealed that, “Aditya Chopra has been clinically working for years now to make YRF’s spy universe the biggest franchise in the history of Indian cinema. The spy universe has so far featured the biggest and the best actors in the history of Indian cinema right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few. The franchise will only get bigger and better with every new film from Pathaan, Tiger and War franchise. Aditya Chopra now wants to mark these films as a part of YRF’s spy universe in public consciousness and thus, the move to brand them in the form of a new logo that says Pathaan is part of ‘YRF Spy Universe’. This new logo will be present in Pathaan’s trailer and then will keep appearing in Tiger & War series of films. No other franchise has been mounted on a scale like this, nor have they made such an impact on box office and audiences globally.”

YRF MARKS TEN YEARS OF EK THA TIGER RELEASE

The source further added, “With this spy universe, YRF as a studio now has two of the biggest franchises in the history of Indian cinema including the Dhoom series. Aditya Chopra is also the maker of the most successful female cop franchise, Mardaani. Coincidentally, the YRF spy universe logo is being launched on the 10th year of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger’s release in 2012. This film was the first one of the spy universe and paved the way for Adi to dream big with this universe. So, it could be YRF’s hat tip to Ek Tha Tiger. So, slowly but silently, YRF has produced a franchise that has the potential to rope in all the top stars of the country as the universe is only going to expand from here on.”

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

