Pathaan Week 1 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Gets Nearer to Rs 600 Crore Gross Worldwide

Pathaan Week 1 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as the high-octane actioner has collected Rs 591 crore gross worldwide in just six days. On Wednesday, Pathaan will complete week one and we are definitely sure that the film will enter Rs 600 crore club! Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. On its sixth day, the film registered Rs 26.50 crore net in India (Hindi – Rs 25.50, all dubbed versions – Rs 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 32 crore. The overseas gross on day six is at Rs 16 crore.

Pathaan to Cross Rs 600 Crore!

In just six days, Pathaan has recorded $27.56 million (Rs 224.6 crore) in overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 307.25 (Hindi – Rs 296.50 crore, dubbed – Rs 10.75 crore).

Pathaan, thus, created more records today as it became the fastest Hindi film to breach Rs 300 crore NBOC barrier, set on Day 6 and also became the 1st Hindi Film to breach Rs 300 crore nett barrier since the pandemic! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan