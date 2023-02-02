Home

Pathaan's scriptwriter Shridhar Raghavan recently stated that there was a possibility of a spyverse crossover starring SRK and Salman Khan in the near future.

Pathaan Writer Hints at YRF Spyverse Crossover: Pathaan‘s scriptwriter Shridhar Raghavan recently hinted at Pathaan and Tiger crossover as part of YRF’s spy universe. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan having a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the duo might also work in a two-hero project. Speculations of SRK and Salman coming together for an action film were already rife among gossip mills since 2022. The Tiger 3 actor’s action-packed cameo in Siddharth Anand’s espionage thriller is already being hailed by fans. It is also expected that Shah Rukh as Pathaan, Salman as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War might come together for a film in future. However, Shridhar has revealed about strong possibilities of a Tiger and Pathaan actioner since they belong to the same spyverse.

In an interaction to Pinkvilla, the Pathaan writer said, “We can expect everything.” However, the scenarist later spoke about the possibilities of a crossover, two-hero project. “Let us put it this way. If you are siblings, you guys will definitely meet for Diwali, right? At some point, you all will catch up. So, I’m sure there will be lots of combinations and permutations. The idea is to have as much fun as we can with these sorts of characters,” he explained. “I write primarily as a guy sitting in the front (of audiences). I think we all come from that we think this will be fun to do. I think we would wind up trying to do it.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal characters apart from Ashutosh Rana reprising his role as Colonel Luthra from War and Dimple Kapadia as well.

