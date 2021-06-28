Indian Idol 12 fans have started hating contestant Shanmukhapriya’s performances for a few weeks. Last week, ace lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar appeared as the special guest on Indian Idol 12. It was an episode dedicated to ‘Tribute to Javed Sahab’ where contestants were seen singing songs penned down by him. When Shanmukhapriya performed on Helen’s iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu and gave that song a remix in her own style, fans didn’t like it. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Finally Confesses His Love For Arunita Kanjilal? | Watch

One of the users said: “She is a really nice singer but it is annoying how #ShanmukhaPriya spoils EVERY iconic song with her own rendition? Beyond my understanding why @SonuKakkar #AnuMalik & #HimeshReshammiya do an “aapne mausam badal diya” every single time she does that👎🏻”. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Others Get COVID-19 Vaccine | See Pics

Another user said: “#ShanmukhaPriya Ne Mausam Badal Diya Yes Badla Acha Tha Kharab Kar diya. #indianIdol2021”. “Please it is an Insult for singing and you are spoiling the name of legends. Stop yelling and screaming. You have nil knowledge of singing. Please respect singers and Talent don’t Spoil the show and Stop overreacting”, another said.

However, Javed Akhtar motivated Shanmukhapriya to take these trolls in a positive way and today she is being slammed again. He said, “I have seen a lot of your songs on YouTube and today saw you perform live. Continue to work the way you are. You have a very bright future ahead of you.”

Also, in Indian Idol 12, while Pawandeep Rajan got all the love, it is Shanmukhapriya who is facing a lot of criticism.