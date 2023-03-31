Home

Pathu Thala Box Office Collection Day 2 Detailed Report: The Tamil biggie, starring Simbu, has collected decently well at the ticket window. Check the analysis here.

Pathu Thala Box Office Collection Day 1: Simbu starrer Tamil film Pathu Thala has performed decently at the Box Office. It collected in a single digit on the opening day both domestically and at the worldwide level. The official remake of the Kannada film Mufti, Pathu Thala collected in the range of Rs 4-7 crore nett in Tamil Nadu while its worldwide gross remained around Rs 10 crore.

Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik starrer did well on first day. However, it couldn’t break the first-day business of Dhanush’s Vaathi which collected around Rs 15 crore nett in India on its opening day. Pathu Thala has done well in Tamil Nadu, its home state where it didn’t face any competition, except Nani’s Dasara which is performing fabulously all across the country.

Pathu Thala has received positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. It is based on a gangster who is trapped in power struggles and politics and is perceived as a big threat to the country while he’s a good-hearted man. The film is directed by Obeli N Krishna. This is Simbu’s third film after the success of Maanaadu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The actor’s next in the pipeline is STR 28 with Designh Periyasamy.

Meanwhile, Dasara and Bholaa, the two other films that have hit the screes this week are doing phenomenal business. The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected around Rs 11 crore on its opening day. Dasara has done the first-day business of around Rs 13 crore. Both films have received positive reviews from the audience and as the weekend begins, these reviews are going to be translated well into numbers. Pathu Thala might not have a big share in the rest of the parts but its worldwide performance will see a rise with Friday evening. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathu Thala!

