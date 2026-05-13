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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver the punch, Sara Ali Khan emerges as real surprise!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver the punch, Sara Ali Khan emerges as real surprise!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do delivers entertaining chaos with strong performances, witty humour, and Sara Ali Khan’s surprisingly memorable screen presence.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review (PC: Twitter)

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh

Runtime: 2h 2m

Rating: 4/5

There’s a certain honesty to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do that makes it instantly enjoyable. The film doesn’t pretend to be deeply layered or socially important. It simply throws its characters into absurd situations, lets the confusion grow bigger scene after scene, and trusts the cast to carry the madness with charm. Thankfully, the actors understand exactly the kind of film they’re in — and that’s what makes this comedy work so well.

What is the storyline of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do?

The story revolves around Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, whose seemingly sorted life slowly turns into a hilarious disaster involving complicated relationships, badly timed lies, emotional misunderstandings, and one problem after another. What keeps the film entertaining is the way every character adds fuel to the chaos instead of slowing it down.

Ayushmann Khurrana once again proves how dependable he is in slice-of-life comedies. He has this rare ability to make panic look funny without making it feel artificial. Even when scenes become exaggerated, he keeps the reactions believable enough for the audience to stay connected. His comic timing remains one of the film’s strongest pillars, especially in moments where silence and expressions do more work than dialogues.

Wamiqa Gabbi brings emotional balance to the film. In a setup where most characters are running around trying to hide things from each other, she keeps her performance calm, natural, and grounded. There’s warmth in the way she performs, and it helps the film avoid becoming too loud emotionally.

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Rakul Preet Singh fits perfectly into the film’s glossy, energetic world. She carries confidence effortlessly and adds glamour without reducing her character to just style. Even though the screenplay gives her fewer standout moments compared to the others, she still leaves a pleasant impact whenever she appears.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Shoot of Sara Ali Khan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s film disrupted as Prayagraj locals beat director – Watch video

The real heartbeat of the film unexpectedly turns out to be Sara Ali Khan

This is easily one of Sara Ali Khan‘s most enjoyable performances in recent times because she looks completely free on screen. There’s no visible effort to steal attention, and maybe that’s exactly why she ends up doing it naturally. She walks into scenes with an unpredictability that instantly lifts the energy. Whether it’s humour, awkwardness, emotion, or playful chaos, she handles everything with an ease that feels refreshing. More importantly, she never turns the character into caricature. There’s personality, rhythm, and genuine screen presence in her performance.

What stands out most is that Sara doesn’t overpower the film — she quietly grows within it. And by the second half, you begin to realise that many of the film’s most entertaining stretches somehow revolve around her energy. Long after the jokes fade, her presence is what lingers the most.

A special mention also goes to Ayesha Raza, who adds some of the film’s funniest moments. Her dialogue delivery and comic reactions are consistently entertaining, and she understands the film’s chaotic tone perfectly.

Director Mudassar Aziz keeps the storytelling breezy and accessible

The film moves quickly, rarely stopping long enough to become dull. While the second half gets slightly overcrowded with too many misunderstandings unfolding together, the narrative never completely loses its entertainment value. The humour remains consistent, and the film manages to end on a satisfying note.

Technically, the film stays polished throughout. The editing keeps the pace alive, the background score complements the comedy well, and the visuals maintain the colourful, easygoing atmosphere the story demands. The songs occasionally interrupt the flow, but they blend well enough into the film’s commercial tone

Simple, fun and light entertainer with strong moments

Backed by T-Series Films and B.R. Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do succeeds because it never overcomplicates itself. It understands that audiences sometimes just want a film that feels fun, messy, dramatic, and entertaining all at once and that’s exactly what it delivers.

By the end, every actor plays their part effectively, Ayushmann Khurrana keeps the humour alive, Wamiqa Gabbi adds sincerity, and Rakul Preet Singh brings elegance to the ensemble. But somewhere in the middle of all the confusion and comedy, Sara Ali Khan becomes the film’s most memorable surprise — the kind of performance that doesn’t scream for attention, yet quietly walks away with it.

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