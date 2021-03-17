Bollywood and Television actor Mouni Roy’s latest music video Patli Kamariya has crossed 3.5 million views on YouTube in one day. The song crooned by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E and Parampara Tandon, gets a maximum number of negative reviews from the fans and viewers who watched it. Mouni Roy is a diva and she is a fabulous dancer, but it feels bad how she was given old dance steps to perform on the streets of Dubai. Patli Kamariya song was choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji and they seriously disappointed all the fans out there. However, Mouni somehow saved the song with her sensuous expressions and hotness. Also Read - Mouni Roy To Tie Knot Soon With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar- Everything You Need to Know

Now, coming to Patli Kamariya’s lyrics, it has one of the cringe-worthy lines referring a woman’s waistline. Bagchi has also composed and written the song. Netizens gave negative comments on the song as one of the users wrote: “Now Tonny Kakkar– are ye kaha se aa gye, mera lyrics copy kr liya. Copyright act lagaunga in sab pr😂😂”. Also Read - Mouni Roy's Red Suit Worth Rs 33,600 Deserves a Place in Your Wedding Trousseau - See Pics

Another one wrote: “Very third-class lyrics bt will be hit as there is lack of songs these days”. “Ganna Totally Bakwas sirf mouni roy ki wjh se im liking this song”, wrote the third user. Also Read - Spotted on February 17, 2021: Sanjana Sanghi Wearing Beautiful Abstract Prints| Mouni Roy & More

Watch the song Patli Kamariya:

Also, check out the comments here:

Mouni Roy will be seen in Bollywood film Brahmastra, which happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as ‘Naagin’ in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in the film.