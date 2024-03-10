Home

Patna Shuklla Teaser: Raveena Tandon is Set to Fight Against All the Odds in The Courtroom, Trailer to Release on THIS Date – WATCH

The official Disney+Hotstar handle released a one-minute teaser of the Patna Shuklla, showcasing Raveena Tandon as a lawyer battling societal challenges in the courtroom.

Finally, after a long wait, the trailer of Ranveena Tandon-starrer ‘Patna Shuklla’ is set to be released on Monday (March 11, 2024). Back on Sunday, the official handle of Disney+Hotstar released a minute teaser of the film, which features Raveena Tandon as a lawyer fighting against the odds in society. Apart from Tandon, the teaser also features the late actor Satish Kaushik as the antagonist.

The teaser begins with Raveena introducing herself when she says, ‘Duniya ke Andheron mein suraj mein apna hoon, main Patna hoon (In the darkness of the world, I am my own Sun. I am Patna).’ As the teaser progresses, it shows the tale of a female lawyer in a male-dominated profession of law and how hard it becomes for her to take a stand and fight against all odds. There is a point in the teaser when Tandon’s husband, played by Manav Vij, dejects her by saying, “Chote mote case mil jate hain lekin Tanvi (Raveena Tandon) Affidavit bohot acche banati hai.”

Take a look at the teaser:

The teaser also shows late actor Satish Kaushik, who is against Raveena Tandon’s profession and advises her that as a female she belongs in a Kitchen instead of a courtroom. Meanwhile, as soon as the teaser was shared, fans started to spam the comment section. While one fan wrote, ‘Waiting eagerly,’ another said, “Waiting for the trailer.”

About ‘Patna Shuklla’:

The movie is helmed by Vivek Budakoti. ‘Patna Shuklla’ features Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal as lead characters. Further, the movie is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about the film, producer Arbaaz Khan said, “We had great fun shooting, seems like the perfect start. The shoot of ‘Patna Shukla’ the film has started at its designated location. And the story of the film revolves around the city.”

He further added, “‘Patna Shukla’ is a very interesting story, about a common woman’s, uncommon fight. Her grit. The film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the whole powerhouse cast.”

