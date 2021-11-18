Mumbai: As newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa arrived Mumbai after their wedding in Chandigarh on November 15, they posed for the cameras at the airport. As the couple were getting clicked, a few paparazzi called Patralekhaa ‘bhabhiji’ and that made them laugh out loud and we also noticed that Patralekhaa was even blushing looking at her husband Rajkummar. They couldn’t hold their laughter when she was addressed bhabhiji.Also Read - Anubhav Sinha Shares a Cute Bollywood Moment From Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding

Paparazzi often call celebs by their name and use ‘ji’ after that. While requesting Rajkummar to pose in a particular direction during the photographs. For Patralekhaa, they felt the term ‘Bhabhiji’ was apt after their recent wedding and that immediately made her laugh out loud. Also Read - Patralekhaa Wears a Sabyasachi Saree at Her Wedding: Bollywood Brides Who Chose Saree Over Lehengas

Watch the funny video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding: Farah Khan Gets Emotional After Tying Sehrabandi to The Actor- See Pics

For the airport look, Patralekhaa opted to wear a gorgeous embroidery red silk organza saree, paired with a strappy blouse and her designer mangalsutra. She kept her hair and makeup simple and completed her look with a red lipstick. Patralekhaa’s saree is by the designer Torani and it comes with a price tag of Rs 54,500.

On the other hand, Rajkummar wore a white designer kurta with tassels all over it.

Take a look at the photos of newlyweds at Mumbai airport: