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Patralekhaa slams paps for body shaming her: Just delivered a baby, havent eaten a mountain

Patralekhaa slams paps for body shaming her: ‘Just delivered a baby, haven’t eaten a mountain’

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl, whom they have named Parvati Paul Rao.

Patralekhaa slams paps for body shaming her

Actress-producer Patralekhaa recently hit back at social media pages for body-shaming her. She pointed out that she has just given birth and has also been working on two films at the same time. Urging people to be more kind and understanding, she said that changes in her body are completely natural after pregnancy. Taking to Instagram Stories, she questioned the harsh comments and clarified that her weight gain is not something unusual. She added that she hasn’t “just sat and eaten a mountain,” but has gone through childbirth while managing demanding work. Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, emphasised that both motherhood and film production are not easy responsibilities. Patralekhaa’s post read: “Pap pages! What’s happened to me!? is that I have just given birth!” Giving a sharp answer, she added that she has not “sat and eaten a mountain”. Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs,” said the actress.

The actress, whose maiden production is “Toaster”, concluded: “If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”

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It was on November 15, last year when Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl, whom they have named Parvati Paul Rao.

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Rajkummar first laid eyes on Patralekhaa in an advertisement. At first glance itself, he found her to be really cute and wished to meet her someday.

Finally, the two met as they shot for Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama “CityLights”. During the filming, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ended up falling for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, the ‘Maalik’ actor proposed to his ladylove in October 2021 and finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

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