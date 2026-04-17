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Patralekhaa slams paps for body shaming her: ‘Just delivered a baby, haven’t eaten a mountain’
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl, whom they have named Parvati Paul Rao.
The actress, whose maiden production is “Toaster”, concluded: “If I could I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake please learn to be a little kind.”
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It was on November 15, last year when Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl, whom they have named Parvati Paul Rao.
Rajkummar first laid eyes on Patralekhaa in an advertisement. At first glance itself, he found her to be really cute and wished to meet her someday.
Finally, the two met as they shot for Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama “CityLights”. During the filming, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ended up falling for one another.
After being in a relationship for some time, the ‘Maalik’ actor proposed to his ladylove in October 2021 and finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.
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