Bollywood young actor Patralekhaa’s father passed away. She took to her social media account to informed her fans and friends in a heartfelt note. She expressed all her feelings and agony in the form of words and mourned for the sudden loss of her father. She wrote: “I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa….💔💔”. Also Read - Roohi Box Office Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Collects Rs 1.35 Crores, Total is Rs 13.93 Crores

Patralekhaa, who is Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend, further mentioned in her post: “I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband. You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher, and a guide to them..See you Papa on the other side… I love you.” Also Read - Oscars Nominations 2021: Priyanka Chopra Can't Hold Her Excitement As The White Tiger Gets Nominated In Best Adapted Screenplay Category

Although the cause of the death is still unknown, many Bollywood actors have dropped mourning messages in the comments sections and sent her tons and tons of strength. Also Read - Roohi Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Shows Substantial Growth, Mints Rs 8.73 Crores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)







Patralekhaa was seen in Forbidden Love web series which aired on Zee 5 OTT platform.

May his soul rest in peace!