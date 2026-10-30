Patrick Stewart dies at 86: Hugh Jackman recalls lessons learned from his X-Men co-star

Sir Patrick Stewart’s spokesperson revealed that the veteran actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/patrick-stewart-dies-at-86-hugh-jackman-recalls-lessons-learned-from-his-x-men-co-star-8540594/ Copy

Patrick Stewart (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Hollywood is mourning the loss of veteran actor Sir Patrick Stewart, remembered for his iconic roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the X-Men franchise. Following the news of his death, several actors, filmmakers and studios have paid tribute to the legendary star, remembering not just his performances but also his kindness, humour and generosity. Stewart, best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, died on Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

According to his spokesperson, the actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. His final days were described as a “brief and poignant journey.”

News of his death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry. His former co-stars and collaborators have remembered the actor for his contribution to cinema and television, as well as the lasting impact he had on those who worked with him.

Hugh Jackman Remembers His Friend and Mentor

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine alongside Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, shared an emotional tribute to his co-star and friend. The actor posted photographs of their time together, including moments from the sets of Logan. “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days,” Jackman wrote.

Marvel Studios also paid tribute to Stewart, whose portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier became one of the most memorable performances in the superhero franchise. “Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday,” the studio said in a statement.

The studio also remembered Stewart as a “singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman”. It extended its condolences to his wife, Sunny, his children, friends and fans.