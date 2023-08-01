Home

Paul Reubens Dies: Pee-wee Herman Actor Passes Away at 70

Paul Reubens Dies: Veeran actor and comedian Paul Reubens known for playing Pee-wee Herman died Sunday night at the age of 70 after a six-year struggle with cancer. The veteran who created a cultural phenomenon with the Pee-wee Herman Show had decided to not go public about his treatment, his publicist said in a statement. A statement was posted on behalf of the late actor post his death on his Instagram handle which read as, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” The post also mentioned, “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

